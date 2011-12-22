Dec 22 The following were the top stories
* Specialty firms like Binder & Binder were supposed to help
the Social Security disability system reduce a growing backlog
of cases. But the rise of such firms is testing the system in
new ways.
* Yahoo is discussing a plan to cut its stake in
Alibaba and Yahoo Japan as part of a transaction valued at
between $17 billion and $18 billion.
* As Facebook readies for a 2012 IPO, its founder and chief
executive Mark Zuckerberg wants his company to look and act more
like a blue-chip business.
* A rare earnings miss by Oracle Corp. stirred
anxiety that economic uncertainty will hurt sales prospects for
much of the technology sector. But it still isn't clear how
systemic any problems may be.
* Hundreds of euro-zone lenders took out $640 billion in
low-interest loans from the ECB, as the currency area extended a
massive financial lifeline to its struggling banking industry.
* Two former Avon CEOs are upset that Andrea Jung will stay
on at least two years as executive chairman after stepping down
as chief.
* BofA Settles Case for $335 Million: The bank
agreed to pay $335 million to settle allegations that its
Countrywide Financial unit discriminated against black and
Hispanic borrowers.
* Fortress Investment said CEO Mudd will take a
leave of absence, days after he was named by the SEC in a civil
securities-fraud lawsuit.
* Two hedge funds filed a lawsuit accusing a Deutsche Bank
unit of reneging on a $1 billion deal to buy their
claims for losses in Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
* Facing a heated battle with MSG sports network over rising
rates, Time Warner Cable Inc. Chief Executive Glenn
Britt said sports channels should be sold separately from the
main cable-TV package of channels.
* Asian stock markets were lower Thursday as investors
remained concerned that Europe's debt crisis will not be easily
resolved, despite news of the European Central Bank injecting
cash into euro-zone banks.
* The embattled Quiznos sandwich chain is close to a deal to
restructure its roughly $870 million debt load, said people
familiar with the matter.
* Michael Thomas pays for most of his shopping with a piece
of plastic from American Express Co., but the company's
name is conspicuously absent from the front of the card.
* New federal rules unveiled Wednesday will make it tougher
for employers to stall union-organizing drives inside the
workplace, one of the biggest changes in decades to how workers
join unions.