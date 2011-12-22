Dec 22 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Specialty firms like Binder & Binder were supposed to help the Social Security disability system reduce a growing backlog of cases. But the rise of such firms is testing the system in new ways.

* Yahoo is discussing a plan to cut its stake in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan as part of a transaction valued at between $17 billion and $18 billion.

* As Facebook readies for a 2012 IPO, its founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg wants his company to look and act more like a blue-chip business.

* A rare earnings miss by Oracle Corp. stirred anxiety that economic uncertainty will hurt sales prospects for much of the technology sector. But it still isn't clear how systemic any problems may be.

* Hundreds of euro-zone lenders took out $640 billion in low-interest loans from the ECB, as the currency area extended a massive financial lifeline to its struggling banking industry.

* Two former Avon CEOs are upset that Andrea Jung will stay on at least two years as executive chairman after stepping down as chief.

* BofA Settles Case for $335 Million: The bank agreed to pay $335 million to settle allegations that its Countrywide Financial unit discriminated against black and Hispanic borrowers.

* Fortress Investment said CEO Mudd will take a leave of absence, days after he was named by the SEC in a civil securities-fraud lawsuit.

* Two hedge funds filed a lawsuit accusing a Deutsche Bank unit of reneging on a $1 billion deal to buy their claims for losses in Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

* Facing a heated battle with MSG sports network over rising rates, Time Warner Cable Inc. Chief Executive Glenn Britt said sports channels should be sold separately from the main cable-TV package of channels.

* Asian stock markets were lower Thursday as investors remained concerned that Europe's debt crisis will not be easily resolved, despite news of the European Central Bank injecting cash into euro-zone banks.

* The embattled Quiznos sandwich chain is close to a deal to restructure its roughly $870 million debt load, said people familiar with the matter.

* Michael Thomas pays for most of his shopping with a piece of plastic from American Express Co., but the company's name is conspicuously absent from the front of the card.

* New federal rules unveiled Wednesday will make it tougher for employers to stall union-organizing drives inside the workplace, one of the biggest changes in decades to how workers join unions.