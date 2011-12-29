Dec 29 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. prosecutors are preparing what would be the first
criminal charges against BP employees stemming from the
2010 Deepwater Horizon accident, which killed 11 workers.
* A WSJ investigation revealed how the currency union
floundered in indecision this spring-failing to address either
the immediate concerns of investors or the fundamental
weaknesses undermining the euro.
* Warren Buffett plans a countermove after Fidelity
employees "game the system" for audience questions at Berkshire
Hathaway's annual meeting.
* Hedge funds have been buying housing-related investments,
betting on a rebound. Bulls have been burned in the past, but
optimistic investors are pointing to pent-up demand and suggest
a housing bottom may be in sight.
* Stocks dropped, sending the Standard & Poor's 500-stock
index back into the red for 2011, as the euro sank to an
11-month low. Gold hit its lowest level since July.
* Alibaba Group has hired the lobbying firm headed by former
White House official Kenneth Duberstein, as part of its
exploration of a possible bid for all of Yahoo Inc.
* Holiday sales ended up better than expected this year,
thanks to a rush of shoppers snapping up late deals. But heavy
discounting is likely to pinch profit margins.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp. said that it will sell
$865 million worth of Pennsylvania pipelines to a spun-off
subsidiary as part of the oil and gas explorer's broader push to
trim debt and close a projected funding gap.
* Private-equity firms Carlyle Group LP and Blackstone Group
LP are in separate talks to buy a substantial stake in
the tower unit of Reliance Communications Ltd., people
familiar with the matter said, in a potential deal that could
raise billions of dollars for India's second-largest telecom
operator.
* Financial institutions around the world are bracing for
new U.S. tax regulations that are prompting some foreign banks
to ditch their customers and their American counterparts to
worry that they could lose crucial deposits.
* Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday, with many
bourses struggling in the red as investors kept a wary eye on
Europe's debt crisis, while shares in China got a lift on
speculation of policy easing measures from Beijing.
* Western Australia invited China to invest in a US$6
billion port-and-rail project intended to expand iron-ore mining
in the state after Wednesday stripping a Mitsubishi Corp.-led
venture of exclusive development rights.
* The New York Times conceded on Wednesday that it
mistakenly sent an email blast to millions of readers with a
surprising message about canceled print subscriptions-but not
before erroneously blaming computer spammers.
* The South Korean government reiterated a warning about the
uncertain economic outlook while the Bank of Korea flagged
weaker domestic consumer consumption, highlighting increasing
headwinds for the export-dependent country against the backdrop
of an unexpected decline in November's industrial output.