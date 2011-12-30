GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stock selloff goes on; oil prices gain
* Dollar flat ahead of FOMC; UK uncertainty weighs on sterling (Updates quotes, prices, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Dec 30 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some members of Congress took losses trading stocks and committed basic investing mistakes, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of financial disclosures.
* Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the front-runners for the prestigious and lucrative job of leading Facebook's IPO. Still, other investment banks aren't giving up.
* A Wall Street Journal reconstruction reveals how Germany-criticized for not dealing forcefully with the European debt crisis in its early phase-responded to the dangers in Italy this autumn by imposing its power on a divided euro zone.
* Verizon is planning a $2 fee for customers paying bills by phone and online. The company also said its engineers fixed the month's third outage of its 4G network.
* The iPhone and Facebook may have dominated headlines in 2011, but many other companies flexed their creative muscles, with inventions ranging from brainy computers to self-piloting planes.
* Sears Holdings identified 79 of the stores the retailer is planning to close, with nearly half being Kmart locations and Florida having the most closures by state.
* Iran's central bank is preparing to file a motion in a New York federal court early next year to release nearly $2 billion of its frozen funds at Citigroup Inc.'s Citibank unit, according to attorneys for the Iranian bank.
* Italy's bond auction brought mixed results that included a welcome drop in funding costs, but bond yields remain elevated.
* A letter that touched off events leading to Mark Hurd's resignation as Hewlett-Packard Co.'s chief executive describes an "uncomfortable dance that went on almost two years," alleging that his unwanted advances put a female contractor in the difficult position of rejecting her boss while trying to preserve her job.
* Chinese manufacturing activity contracted again in December, though at a more moderate pace than in the previous month, HSBC's gauge showed on Friday.
* Stocks gained and gold fell in 2011's second-to-last trading session, as investors were heartened by data showing a modest improvement in the U.S. housing and employment sectors.
* Fewer Americans are filing new claims for jobless benefits than at any time since the end of the recession, the latest signal that the U.S. economy is ending a year of uncertainty on a positive note.
* Boeing Co.'s production struggles with its 787 Dreamliner taught it to regularly stress-test suppliers, a skill that is coming to the forefront as it tackles a mountain of orders for its best-selling 737 jets.
* Asian stock markets were modestly higher on the last trading day for 2011 on Friday, helped by an encouraging rise on Wall Street, but a cautious air prevailed after a tough year that's left many investors nursing big losses.
* Dollar flat ahead of FOMC; UK uncertainty weighs on sterling (Updates quotes, prices, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
ROME Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement suffered a resounding defeat in local elections, results released on Monday showed, losing ground to traditional parties less than a year before a national vote is due.