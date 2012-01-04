Jan 4 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Several executives and other employees in Jefferies Group Inc's prime-brokerage unit threatened to leave the firm in a dispute over issues including a recent restructuring and year-end compensation, people familiar with the matter said.

* A judge in New York state court delivered a ruling in favor of mortgage-bond insurers in a case over mortgage-backed securities Countrywide Financial had insured by MBIA Inc .

In the ruling, highly anticipated among banks and bond insurers, New York Supreme Court Justice Eileen Bransten said MBIA doesn't have to prove direct correlation between allegedly fraudulent statements made by Countrywide and the souring of the mortgage bonds.

* Federal Reserve officials this month will begin detailing their plans for short-term interest rates, a move that could show that the central bank's easy-money policies will remain in place for years and give the economy a boost.

* Bowing to increased competition and weaker markets, investment banks are lowering expectations and cutting costs in Asia, a region that has been a crucial source of growth for the industry in recent years.

* The European Central Bank tapped Belgian economist Peter Praet to head its economics division, the first time in the central bank's 13-year history that the coveted post will be held by a non-German.

* Many Wall Street strategists are less than sanguine about the stock market's fortunes in 2012. Many worry that there seem to be few solutions to the European sovereign-debt crisis and that corporate earnings growth in the US may begin to fade.

Strategists at 13 financial firms, on average, expect the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index to end 2012 at 1334, according to Birinyi Associates, which is 6.1 percent higher than Friday's closing level, 1257.60.

* Oil futures finished at their highest level in eight months on Tuesday, jumping 4.2 percent to top $100, as heightening tensions between Iran and the West raised fears of supply disruptions.