* Barnes & Noble warned of a deeper-than-expected loss for its fiscal year and said it is weighing splitting off its Nook business.

* Fresh signs point to continuing strength in the labor market as private employers slow the pace of layoffs and step up hiring. The number of Americans applying for initial jobless claims-an indicator of whether layoffs are abating-fell by 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 372,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

* Alcoa, the world's biggest aluminum company, said it will slash global smelting capacity by 12 percent, as high costs and slumping prices threaten profits.

Alcoa said it will permanently close the smelter in Alcoa, Tenn., a small community founded in 1919 around the company's aluminum plant.

* Yahoo Inc 's new chief executive is likely to face a key decision almost immediately: whether to support a complex tax deal that could save the Internet company up to $4 billion in taxes.

The deal would take advantage of a tax rule that would help the Sunnyvale, California, company shed holdings in Internet companies in China and Japan without creating a tax bill.

* The euro Thursday fell to its lowest level against the dollar since September 2010. Analysts and investors are now pondering whether the decline marks the start of an important shift in the currency's behavior.

* Trying to persuade locked-out workers in Canada to accept a sharp cut in pay, Caterpillar Inc is citing lower wages elsewhere. But instead of pointing to the usual models of cheap and pliant labor, such as China or Mexico, it is using a more surprising example: the U.S.

Wage and benefit costs at a Caterpillar rail-equipment plant in LaGrange, Illinois, are less than half of those at the company's locomotive-assembly plant in London, Ontario, Caterpillar says.

