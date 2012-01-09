Jan 9 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is buying
hepatitis C drug developer Inhibitex Inc for about $2.5
billion, paying a premium to become a bigger player in the
growing business of treating the potentially fatal virus.
* Olympus Corp has filed lawsuits against its
former chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and several other individuals
the company deems responsible for its recently discovered
accounting scandal, a person familiar with the matter said
Monday, as the Japanese camera maker struggles to move on from
one of Japan's biggest corporate accounting scandals and repair
its tattered reputation.
* Seeking to transform sheaves of claims data into
risk-management gold, American International Group Inc
has hired a chief science officer for its largest insurance
unit.
AIG on Monday plans to name Murli Buluswar to the newly
created position at Chartis, its global property- and
casualty-insurance business.
* U.S. malls and shopping centers experienced a slight
improvement in occupancy during the fourth quarter, a relief for
landlords that have been battling lackluster demand from
retailers for most of the downturn.
But data service Reis Inc cautioned that any recovery
remains precarious and the outlook for this year is mixed, given
the clouds hovering over the economy.
* As banks prepare to report fourth-quarter results and make
final bonus decisions for 2011, total compensation is likely to
be the lowest since 2008, when the financial crisis destroyed
some firms and left many survivors on government life support.
* Detroit auto makers are strongly pursuing passenger car
sales again after nearly conceding the market to Japanese,
German and Korean car makers, a sign of the U.S. industry's
optimism in its future.
* Asian stock markets were mostly lower on Monday as
continued concerns over the outlook for Europe overshadowed
better-than-expected US jobs data on Friday, and pushed the euro
to fresh lows against the US dollar and Japanese yen.