* Drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is buying hepatitis C drug developer Inhibitex Inc for about $2.5 billion, paying a premium to become a bigger player in the growing business of treating the potentially fatal virus.

* Olympus Corp has filed lawsuits against its former chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and several other individuals the company deems responsible for its recently discovered accounting scandal, a person familiar with the matter said Monday, as the Japanese camera maker struggles to move on from one of Japan's biggest corporate accounting scandals and repair its tattered reputation.

* Seeking to transform sheaves of claims data into risk-management gold, American International Group Inc has hired a chief science officer for its largest insurance unit.

AIG on Monday plans to name Murli Buluswar to the newly created position at Chartis, its global property- and casualty-insurance business.

* U.S. malls and shopping centers experienced a slight improvement in occupancy during the fourth quarter, a relief for landlords that have been battling lackluster demand from retailers for most of the downturn.

But data service Reis Inc cautioned that any recovery remains precarious and the outlook for this year is mixed, given the clouds hovering over the economy.

* As banks prepare to report fourth-quarter results and make final bonus decisions for 2011, total compensation is likely to be the lowest since 2008, when the financial crisis destroyed some firms and left many survivors on government life support.

* Detroit auto makers are strongly pursuing passenger car sales again after nearly conceding the market to Japanese, German and Korean car makers, a sign of the U.S. industry's optimism in its future.

* Asian stock markets were mostly lower on Monday as continued concerns over the outlook for Europe overshadowed better-than-expected US jobs data on Friday, and pushed the euro to fresh lows against the US dollar and Japanese yen.