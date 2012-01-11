Jan 11 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Romney won the New Hampshire primary, giving him significant momentum as he seeks to consolidate his claim to the Republican presidential nomination.

* Spanish banks, which played a big role in the country's housing bust, are continuing to fund new real-estate projects despite a huge glut in unsold homes.

* Dozens of Continental Airlines trans-Atlantic flights have been forced to make unexpected stops in Canada and elsewhere to take on fuel after running into unusually strong headwinds.

* The Fed turned $76.9 billion over to the U.S. Treasury last year, close to the 2010 record, amid a strong profit generated from its expanding portfolio of securities.

* The Los Angeles Dodgers and News Corp.'s Fox unit settled a lawsuit Tuesday that could have crippled the sale of the team.

* European antitrust regulators urged rejection of the proposed merger of the owner of the New York Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse.

* Fannie Mae Chief Executive Michael J. Williams resigned Tuesday, saying he will depart as soon as the mortgage-finance giant's board names a successor.

* Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday, with resources plays rising sharply in Sydney on strong copper imports from China, though exporters in Seoul and Tokyo pulled back as sentiment remained fragile amid continued caution over the euro-zone debt crisis.

* The market for orange juice futures received another jolt after the federal government said some Brazilian imports contained a potentially harmful fungicide.

* The ex-Lehman Brothers Inc. banker who was to salvage Nomura Holdings Inc.'s ambitious global expansion resigned after he was unable to garner support for a more radical overhaul of the global wholesale-banking operations, people familiar with the matter said.

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is close to settling part of a lawsuit filed by federal prosecutors that accused the bank of fraudulently overcharging clients for currency trades, according to a court filing and people familiar with the matter.

* Eastman Kodak Co. filed patent lawsuits Tuesday against Apple Inc. and HTC Corp. as the struggling imaging company continued trying to mine its intellectual-property portfolio for much-needed cash.