Jan 17 The following were the top stories
* Pembina Pipeline Corp agreed to buy
natural-gas-liquids infrastructure company Provident Energy Ltd
for 3.2 billion Canadian dollars (US$3.1 billion) in
stock, in what would create Canada's third-largest
energy-infrastructure company.
* German car makers Volkswagen AG and BMW AG
said Monday they are recalling more than 500,000
vehicles due to possible technical problems.
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group agreed to sell its
aircraft-leasing business to a group led by Japan's Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group Inc for around $7.3 billion.
Sumitomo Mitsui already has an extensive aircraft-finance
business and beat competition in the final stages of the auction
for RBS Aviation Capital from China Development Bank Corp.
* China's GDP growth slowed to 8.9 percent in the last
quarter of 2011, compared with a year earlier, showing that the
world's fastest engine of growth is downshifting.
* Federal prosecutors are stepping up their investigation of
Standard & Poor's ratings of troubled mortgage securities during
the financial crisis, according to former analysts questioned by
prosecutors.
* Asian stock markets rose Tuesday as China reported
faster-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter. The
Nikkei climbed 0.8 percent.
* Standard & Poor's downgraded its long-term credit rating
on Europe's rescue fund to double-A-plus from triple-A,
following its move last Friday to lower ratings on a number of
euro-zone states.
* Responding to a difficult environment for Wall Street,
Morgan Stanley plans to tell employees this week that
bonuses will drop sharply, with cash payouts capped at $125,000,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Some top executives will receive nothing now, deferring
their 2011 payouts until the end of this year.
* Investigators on the hunt for an estimated $1.2 billion in
customer money missing since MF Global Holdings Ltd
collapsed are zeroing in on the securities firm's back-office
operations in Chicago, people familiar with the situation said.