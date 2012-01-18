Jan 18 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Yahoo said its co-founder Jerry Yang has resigned
from its board, severing all ties with the company he founded
about 17 years ago.
* Tech companies are about to unleash a splashy weapon -
Internet blackout day - to block proposed antipiracy
legislation.
* Calpers, the giant California pension fund, is dumping one
of its last major housing investments at a big loss.
* The World Bank has revised downward its global growth
forecast for 2012, acknowledging that the world is in a
precarious position under threat of a Lehman-like crisis
engulfing capital markets.
* Countrywide Financial Corp. co-founder Angelo Mozilo may
have directed the lender to extend preferential treatment on a
1998 loan to Republican Rep. Howard McKeon of California,
according to a letter released Tuesday by a senior House
Democrat.
* General Electric is starting to adopt Apple
laptops and desktops as the 120-year-old conglomerate
tries to buff its technology image and attract young talent.
* Big U.S. banks are reopening the lending spigot amid signs
that an improving economy is spurring companies and individuals
to borrow more.
On Tuesday, Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co.
recorded their strongest loan-growth numbers since the
financial crisis.
* The captain of a cruise ship that sank off Italy had to be
ordered back to oversee the evacuation, transcripts revealed.
The death toll rose to 11.