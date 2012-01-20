Jan 20 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google Inc's revenue machine cooled off after four straight quarters of accelerating growth, while the Internet giant spent heavily as it tries to push beyond its core search-advertising business.

The weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter sent the company's shares plunging more than 9 percent on Thursday in after-hours trading and put a spotlight on Google's main moneymaker, the text ads that appear next to its search-engine results.

* Three of the biggest names in the tech sector grew more slowly in the latest quarter, but showed little sign of a broad spending slump despite worries that flooding in Thailand and economic uncertainty could curtail demand.

International Business Machines Corp, Microsoft Corp and Intel Corp on Thursday all reported slower revenue growth in the period ended in December-ordinarily the industry's strongest-than the prior quarter.

* The Federal Reserve Bank of New York sold a multibillion-dollar parcel of risky mortgage bonds on Thursday to a unit of Credit Suisse Group AG in its single-largest sale of troubled assets from the financial crisis.

The bonds were part of a portfolio that the New York Fed took on as part of the 2008 bailout of American International Group Inc.

* Blackstone's CEO Stephen Schwarzman is selling part of his firm's stake in a Florida bank rather than give the Fed detailed information on his personal finances.

* Bank of America closed out a turbulent 2011 with better-than-expected revenue in the final three months of the year. The lender doesn't plan to raise its dividend.

* News Corp has reached settlements in a majority of the civil lawsuits it faces in Britain over phone hacking at the now-closed News of the World tabloid, even as victims' lawyers pressed the notion that senior employees covered up wrongdoing and destroyed evidence.

* The Federal Bureau of Investigation shut down one of the world's most popular file-sharing websites as a debate rages in Washington over whether to give the government new powers to crack down on Internet pirates.

Authorities claim Megaupload Ltd., based in Hong Kong, and its collection of websites generated more than $175 million in criminal proceeds and caused more than half a billion dollars in harm to copyright owners.