* Google Inc's revenue machine cooled off after
four straight quarters of accelerating growth, while the
Internet giant spent heavily as it tries to push beyond its core
search-advertising business.
The weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter sent
the company's shares plunging more than 9 percent on Thursday in
after-hours trading and put a spotlight on Google's main
moneymaker, the text ads that appear next to its search-engine
results.
* Three of the biggest names in the tech sector grew more
slowly in the latest quarter, but showed little sign of a broad
spending slump despite worries that flooding in Thailand and
economic uncertainty could curtail demand.
International Business Machines Corp, Microsoft Corp
and Intel Corp on Thursday all reported slower
revenue growth in the period ended in December-ordinarily the
industry's strongest-than the prior quarter.
* The Federal Reserve Bank of New York sold a
multibillion-dollar parcel of risky mortgage bonds on Thursday
to a unit of Credit Suisse Group AG in its single-largest
sale of troubled assets from the financial crisis.
The bonds were part of a portfolio that the New York Fed
took on as part of the 2008 bailout of American International
Group Inc.
* Blackstone's CEO Stephen Schwarzman is selling part
of his firm's stake in a Florida bank rather than give the Fed
detailed information on his personal finances.
* Bank of America closed out a turbulent 2011 with
better-than-expected revenue in the final three months of the
year. The lender doesn't plan to raise its dividend.
* News Corp has reached settlements in a majority
of the civil lawsuits it faces in Britain over phone hacking at
the now-closed News of the World tabloid, even as victims'
lawyers pressed the notion that senior employees covered up
wrongdoing and destroyed evidence.
* The Federal Bureau of Investigation shut down one of the
world's most popular file-sharing websites as a debate rages in
Washington over whether to give the government new powers to
crack down on Internet pirates.
Authorities claim Megaupload Ltd., based in Hong Kong, and
its collection of websites generated more than $175 million in
criminal proceeds and caused more than half a billion dollars in
harm to copyright owners.