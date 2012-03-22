March 22 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* French authorities appeared to be closing in on the suspect in a series of shootings of soldiers, schoolchildren and a teacher, characterizing him as an Islamist radical who had been planning to strike again Wednesday.

* Deutsche Bank changed the legal structure of its huge U.S. subsidiary to shield it from new regulations that would have required the German bank to pump new capital into the U.S. arm.

* Hartford Financial said it would exit its annuity business and weigh a sale of a large portion of its life insurance operation, in a move pushed for by hedge-fund titan John Paulson.

* Springleaf Finance, the subprime lender owned by Fortress Investment Group, has hired restructuring lawyers as it struggles to raise new funds and grapples with billions in debt coming due later this year.

* McDonald's Corp's Chief executive Jim Skinner is retiring, handing the challenge of sustaining one of the restaurant industry's strongest runs to the company's president, Don Thompson.

* The Associated Press said Gary Pruitt, longtime chairman and chief executive of the newspaper publisher McClatchy Co, will become the news cooperative's next president and CEO.