Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
March 26 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Distrust of the government's handling of money matters has turned Zimbabwe into a nation of hoarders. The grubby graying American dollars on Zimbabwe's streets -- including bountiful supplies of $2 bills -- attest to a robust cash economy that largely bypasses the country's banks.
* U.S. businesses see slowing sales growth in China this year, while nearly half rate the nation's economic slowdown as a top risk factor.
* Yahoo said it would appoint three new independent directors to its board in April, as the Internet company aims to complete an overhaul of its board and leadership while avoiding a proxy fight with an unhappy large shareholder.
* Some of the world's largest insurance companies are gearing up to compete for ING Groep NV's Asian life insurance arm, potentially creating a bidding war that could reach $6 billion for what is considered a good franchise in the world's fastest-growing insurance market.
* An experimental Merck & Co anticlotting drug proved effective in a study at preventing heart attacks for patients with heart disease, but the cost was a sharp increase in the risk of significant bleeding.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS