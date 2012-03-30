March 30 The following were the top stories in
* Federal authorities are struggling to crack down on what
they describe as a widespread scheme that has already likely
defrauded the Internal Revenue Service of billions of dollars
using the stolen identities of Puerto Rican citizens.
* U.S. companies with junk credit ratings are piling into
the debt markets at a record pace, seizing on some of the lowest
borrowing costs in history and strong demand from investors
craving higher returns.
* The first outside audit of Apple's supply chain
found excessive working hours and health and safety issues at
its largest manufacturer, Hon Hai.
* A series of recent developments in India have increased
the perception that the country has a risky business environment
where policies suddenly can turn hostile.
* Google, undaunted by a short-lived attempt to
sell a smartphone on its own, is now pushing into Apple's iPad
market by selling tablets directly to consumers through an
online store.
* BATS Global Markets Inc is considering suspending
its efforts to recruit corporate listings after a software
glitch last Friday derailed the exchange operator's IPO, people
familiar with the matter said.
* Best Buy Co, which once out-muscled rivals with
stores as big as 58,000 square feet, is moving away from the
"big box" business model that it long used to crush competitors
in consumer-electronics retailing.