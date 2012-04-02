April 2 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Law firms are split over a proposal that would reverse
long-standing tradition by letting non-lawyers own limited
stakes in U.S. law firms, something allowed on a broader scale
in the U.K. and Australia.
* If current negotiations fail, Hostess and its unions will
face off in a trial over whether the company can scrap its labor
contracts-the latest example of how wage levels across many
once-vibrant U.S. industries are falling.
* Even as the European banking crisis shows signs of easing,
lenders are engaging in a variety of maneuvers to avoid, or at
least delay, coming to terms with potential problems lurking on
their books.
* Global Payments, the credit-card processor that
reported a significant security breach Friday, said that hackers
stole account numbers and other key information from up to 1.5
million accounts in North America.
* The first quarter was not a great time to be bringing
companies public in most of the world, but bankers are
optimistic that the atmosphere is improving -- especially in the
U.S., where Facebook debuts this quarter.
* Art auction house Sotheby's is launching its own
year-round gallery in Hong Kong to expand sales at a time when
China's appetite for art is booming
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc remains committed to India
and is keen to tap opportunities to grow alongside the local
economy and its capital markets, Chairman and Chief Executive
Lloyd Blankfein said.