April 4 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao told a national audience that
China's state-controlled banks are a "monopoly" that must be
broken up.
* Fitch Group's new CEO Paul Taylor said Credit Suisse
dropped the firm's rating from a mortgage-backed
security because Fitch took a harsher view than two rivals that
assigned triple-A ratings to the deal.
* Fisker Automotive's new CEO Tom LaSorda said the luxury
electric-vehicle company is looking at alternatives to building
its second model in a former GM plant, raising the
possibility of abandoning a plan that had financial backing from
the Obama administration.
* Fed officials remained cautious about economic improvement
and showed little enthusiasm for launching any additional
bond-buying soon.
* Yahoo Inc in a long-expected move, is set to
begin laying off staff on Wednesday as the Internet company
tries to cut costs and change its focus after years of flat
revenue growth and declining use of some of its websites.
* Total SA said Tuesday a specialized team could
board the abandoned Elgin North Sea platform as soon as
Wednesday evening to begin securing the area in advance of
efforts to stem an onboard gas leak.