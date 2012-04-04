April 4 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao told a national audience that China's state-controlled banks are a "monopoly" that must be broken up.

* Fitch Group's new CEO Paul Taylor said Credit Suisse dropped the firm's rating from a mortgage-backed security because Fitch took a harsher view than two rivals that assigned triple-A ratings to the deal.

* Fisker Automotive's new CEO Tom LaSorda said the luxury electric-vehicle company is looking at alternatives to building its second model in a former GM plant, raising the possibility of abandoning a plan that had financial backing from the Obama administration.

* Fed officials remained cautious about economic improvement and showed little enthusiasm for launching any additional bond-buying soon.

* Yahoo Inc in a long-expected move, is set to begin laying off staff on Wednesday as the Internet company tries to cut costs and change its focus after years of flat revenue growth and declining use of some of its websites.

* Total SA said Tuesday a specialized team could board the abandoned Elgin North Sea platform as soon as Wednesday evening to begin securing the area in advance of efforts to stem an onboard gas leak.