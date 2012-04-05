REFILE-Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off
MOSCOW, June 10 Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Qatar on Saturday of its concern over Arab nations cutting ties with the Gulf state and called for talks to solve the crisis.
April 5 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New York's top financial regulator is expanding an investigation of insurers that force homeowners insurance on borrowers.
* Fears that central banks may soon end efforts to support financial markets and fresh concerns about Europe drove down stock markets around the world.
* Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins and Hachette are close to settling an e-book price-fixing probe with the Justice Department. Apple and two other publishers are holding out.
* The market for pools of loans to "junk"-rated companies is coming back, driven by investors' hunger for high-risk, high-return securities. It has topped $6.8 billion this year, the fastest pace in four years.
* Yahoo confirmed it would eliminate 2,000 jobs, or 14 percent of its global work force, a move expected to yield about $375 million of annual savings.
* Callaway Golf Co agreed to sell the intellectual-property rights to its Top-Flite golf equipment and accessories brand to Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.