April 10 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The nation's major wireless providers have agreed to a
deal with the U.S. government to build a central database of
stolen cellphones -- part of a broad effort to tame an explosion
of thefts nationwide.
* President Barack Obama and fellow Democrats plan to press
Republicans this week to support a minimum tax on
millionaires-known as the "Buffett Rule."
* AOL struck a $1.1 billion deal to sell and license
hundreds of patents to Microsoft, spotlighting an
escalating arms race among tech titans.
* The banks and other firms that collect payments from
mortgage borrowers and handle their defaults are drawing
scrutiny from a new U.S. regulator, following widespread abuses
in foreclosures during the housing crisis.
* More regulatory action may be needed to safeguard the
money-market mutual fund industry, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said in a speech Monday night.
* Donald Layton, the former chief executive of online
brokerage firm E*Trade Financial Corp has emerged as
the front-runner for the top job at Freddie Mac, the
government-controlled mortgage-finance giant, according to
people familiar with the matter.