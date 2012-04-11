April 11 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn resigned abruptly amid what the company described as a board probe into his "personal conduct."

* The Philippines says its largest warship is engaged in a standoff with Chinese surveillance vessels in the South China Sea.

* A wave of selling rolled through financial markets on both sides of the Atlantic Tuesday, shattering a calm that has pervaded global markets for the past few months, as concerns flared anew about Europe's troubled economies.

* More than 100 people and firms have now been charged with fraud tied to the financial crisis by the Securities and Exchange Commission, but that hasn't quelled criticism that the agency hasn't cracked down hard enough.

* Coty Inc has explored a possible public listing in the U.S., a potential alternative to its proposed $10 billion takeover of Avon Products Inc according to people familiar with the matter.

* A JPMorgan Chase trader whose massive derivatives sales in recent months earned him the nickname the "London whale" has stopped making those trades, for now. But investors that were squeezed in his earlier action remain engaged in high-stakes strategies against the trader.