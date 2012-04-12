April 12 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* BlackRock is planning to launch a trading platform this year that would let the world's largest money manager and its peers bypass Wall Street and trade bonds directly with one another.

* The U.S. Justice Department filed suit against Apple and five big publishers, alleging they conspired to increase prices for e-books. Three have agreed to settle.

* Last year, Goldman Sachs unloaded hundreds of millions of dollars of leveraged loans at a loss. The buyer of some of the loans was a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which has made a tidy paper profit on the deal.

* Food scraps and trashed Christmas trees could one day be a source of a billion-dollar business, according to Harvest Power, a start-up that just raised $110 million to help convert organic waste to energy and fertilizer.

* The SEC will meet next week with representatives of hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone, in the first face-to-face meeting aimed at settling potential civil-fraud charges.

* Anheuser-Busch InBev NV has emerged as the lead bidder for Cervecería Nacional Dominicana SA in a potential deal that could give the Belgian brewer control of the maker of Presidente beer, according to people familiar with the matter.

* The Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen made an emphatic case for sticking to the central bank's low-interest-rate policies and said the Fed might need to take additional action to bolster the economy if the recovery once again falters.

* Natural-gas prices dropped below the $2 mark for the first time in more than a decade, extending a yearslong descent that many analysts say still has further to go.

