April 13 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google unveiled a 2-for-1 stock split designed to
assuage investors while also allowing its founders to maintain
their control over the company.
* A surprising boost in global oil inventories is blunting
the possibility that sanctions against Iran will drive up oil
prices on the eve of nuclear talks with the West.
* Best Buy's investigation into the personal conduct
of former CEO Brian Dunn is exploring whether he misused company
assets in the course of an alleged relationship with a female
subordinate.
* Barnes & Noble Inc bore the brunt of Wednesday's
antitrust settlement between the U.S. government and three major
book publishers, losing 6.4 percent of its market value on
Thursday alone and tumbling 17 percent this month.
* Roche Holding AG Thursday stepped up its
courtship of U.S. gene-sequencing company Illumina,
again signalling the Swiss company might find extra value in the
reluctant target if Illumina agrees to begin takeover talks.