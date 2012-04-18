April 18 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The City of London Corp is forming a working group with five leading banks as well as the U.K. Treasury, the Bank of England and the Financial Services Authority to support growth of yuan business in the city.

* Shareholders of Citigroup handed the bank a scathing rebuke, rejecting a board-approved compensation package for its senior executives.

* Warren Buffett disclosed he has prostate cancer and will receive treatment in the coming months but gave no indication of plans to step back from Berkshire Hathaway.

* The State Department is prodding several large banks to resume doing business with foreign embassies in the U.S. after several accounts were closed amid a crackdown on money laundering.

* Pfizer is close to selling its infant-nutrition business to Nestlé for at least $9 billion in what would be one of the largest deals so far this year.

* In a bid to capitalize on the growing market for fast Internet access on planes, Honeywell has signed a deal with satellite-operator Inmarsat to provide gear for airborne broadband connections.

* First Solar Inc once the dominant U.S. solar-equipment maker, is slashing its work force by nearly a third and shutting a factory as it contends with a solar-panel glut that the company called "the new market reality."

* Best Buy founder and chairman Richard Schulze has long run the company like a family business. Now, his long shadow could complicate the hunt for a new chief executive at a crucial juncture.