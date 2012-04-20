April 20 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Obama's efforts to project himself as a
protector of the middle class have strengthened him for the
general election, while Mitt Romney has gained traction with his
argument that he can improve the economy.
* Dewey & LeBoeuf is considering a novel rescue plan that
would put the law firm into bankruptcy protection but might be
its best hope at preserving value at a prestigious firm that
this year has been hemorrhaging talent.
* Rising layoffs, falling home sales and slowing
manufacturing activity are sparking fears that the economic
recovery is headed for a springtime stall for the third year in
a row.
* An unprofitable business-technology start-up with a funny
name turned in the best stock debut this year. Splunk closed up
109 percent, the latest proof that the tech-stock appetite
extends beyond hot names like Facebook.
* Verizon, fed up with the high costs of offering the
iPhone, plans to push smartphones powered by Microsoft's Windows
software, as a counterweight to the popular Apple device.
* The SEC voted to take an enforcement action against
Egan-Jones Ratings, alleging the credit-rating firm's regulatory
filings included inaccuracies.
* Ford Motor Co said it would build its fifth car
factory in eastern China as part of a plan to double its
production capacity and sales outlets in the country by 2015 --
a $5 billion bet overall on a market where the U.S. auto maker
faces significant challenges.
* The hedge-fund industry is bigger than ever before, after
a market rally helped lift assets under management to a record.
Total hedge-fund assets surged to $2.13 trillion at the end of
the first quarter, beating the previous high of $2.04 trillion,
set in the middle of last year, according to Hedge Fund Research
Inc. Higher returns, rather than the flow of new money from
investors, accounted for a large portion of the industry's
growth.