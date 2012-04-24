April 24The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In what is likely to be the last snapshot of its financial
condition before an expected May IPO, Facebook disclosed that
its first-quarter profit and revenue declined from the final
quarter of 2011.
* Government trustees are projecting Social Security will
exhaust its trust fund three years sooner than previously
thought.
* New York law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf is more deeply in debt
than previously thought. It owes about $75 million to a
syndicate of bank lenders.
* Unilever is negotiating to build a $100 million
palm-oil processing plant in Indonesia, an attempt to accelerate
its commitment to sourcing the oil in ways that don't destroy
the environment.
* Planetary Resources will outline a plan to send an
unmanned spacecraft to an asteroid and mine it for valuable
metals and water that could be used in further space exploration
or returned to earth.
* The union representing American Airlines' mechanics agreed
to send the airline's latest contract proposal to members for a
vote.
* A U.S. trade panel Monday voted against imposing
retaliatory duties on galvanized steel wire from China and
Mexico, determining that U.S. producers aren't being hurt by the
rise in imports.
* Spain's economy contracted 0.4 percent in the first
quarter from the fourth, the country's central bank said Monday,
the latest evidence that Spain's efforts to rein in government
spending could be feeding a downward economic spiral.