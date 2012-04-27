April 27The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Chinese central bank guided the yuan to a fresh record high for the second straight day Friday, amid renewed pressure from Washington for Beijing to let its currency appreciate more.

* The FTC said it has enlisted a seasoned litigator to help lead its antitrust investigation into whether Google has abused its dominance in Web-search advertising.

* Health insurers are expected to rebate more than $1 billion to consumers and employers this year, under a provision of the federal health overhaul.

* U.S. officials offered new reassurances that the nation's beef-production system was safe after Indonesia on Thursday suspended imports of American beef following the first reported case of mad-cow disease in the U.S. in six years.

* News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch said he should have been quicker to address allegations of unlawful reporting practices at the News of World tabloid, but he told a media-ethics inquiry that he blamed others for misleading him as part of a coverup.

* Kerry Carr, a group vice president at Avon, resig ned earlier this month amid scrutiny of the audit department where she had worked previously. Federal prosecutors have been examining Avon for possible bribery overseas.