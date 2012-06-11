June 11 The following were the top stories in
* The investor revolt sweeping the U.K. could claim an even
bigger casualty: commodities giant Glencore's proposed
$66 billion merger with miner Xstrata. At issue is a
$267 million executive-retention package tied to the landmark
deal.
* The chairman of the New York Fed's board said that James
Dimon should not step down from the board despite outcries of a
conflict of interest following large trading losses at the bank
Dimon helms, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
* GE is considering breaking off big chunks of its
lending business, heeding the wishes of investors who are
uncomfortable that the conglomerate owns what amounts to one of
the country's largest banks.
* Apple's conference for technology developers
Monday morning in San Francisco will end months of speculation
about some key hardware and software initiatives.
* Former Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta will not
take the stand in his own defense at his insider-trading trial,
his lawyer said Sunday.
* LinkedIn Corp moved to reassure customers about
the security of their data, following a password theft that
caused a black eye for the social-networking service.
* European officials are mounting a new push to clarify -
and enforce - rules involving small Internet files that can be
used to track users, exposing the slow progress of Europe's plan
to implement far-reaching privacy rules.
* Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp plans to raise up to $340
million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong and has
secured $208.8 million in cornerstone investment, a term sheet
seen by Dow Jones Newswires on Monday showed, even as other
companies have either pulled or delayed their IPOs due to market
volatility.
* The global airline industry will likely post a second
consecutive year of net profit declines, as the impact of a
deepening European debt crisis offsets the boost from lower oil
prices, stronger-than-expected growth in passenger traffic and
an improved freight market, an industry trade group said Monday.
* Growth in China's production of industrial metals
including bellwether crude steel mildly slowed in May from the
previous month as broader macroeconomic demand weakened,
National Bureau of Statistics data showed Monday.
* Aircraft manufacturer Airbus is maintaining an earlier
target to sell around 600-650 planes in 2012 even as the
marketplace has weakened in recent months due to continued
global economic uncertainties, John Leahy, the company's chief
operating officer for customers, said Monday.