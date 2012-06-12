June 12 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Some top JPMorgan Chase & Co executives and directors were alerted to risky practices by a team of London-based traders two years before botched bets cost the bank over $2 billion.

* Most of the senior executives at MF Global Holdings Ltd were not registered with commodities regulators, meaning the executives can't be charged with supervision failures related to the firm's collapse.

* Apple unveiled a series of software features for its mobile phones and computers that place erstwhile partner Google squarely in its path.

* U.S. health insurers Humana, Aetna and UnitedHealth said they plan to keep offering some benefits now required under the federal health overhaul legislation, even if the Supreme Court strikes down the entire law.

* The hedge-fund industry may more than double in size during the next five years, to more than $5 trillion in assets, as private fund firms broaden their offerings to compete with traditional money managers, according to a recent Citigroup survey.

* NetJets Inc said it plans to buy up to 425 aircraft from Cessna Aircraft Co and Bombardier Inc worth up to $9.6 billion, the largest ever purchase of private planes and a boon for an industry that has struggled since the onset of the global recession more than four years ago.

* Lawyers for Rajat Gupta tried to demonstrate Monday that the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director was a man of integrity, not someone, as alleged by prosecutors, who would leak confidential information about the investment bank.

* After watching its share price plunge to record lows, Qantas Airways Ltd is building a team of banks and executive management to ward off any potential hostile takeover.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it has rehired Mark Schwartz as chairman of the Asian Pacific region and a vice chairman of the global firm, underscoring the importance of the region to the New York-based investment bank.