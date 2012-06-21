June 21 The following were the top stories in
* A bipartisan group of lawmakers called on regulators to
overhaul the way initial public offerings are conducted,
concerned that last month's flubbed stock sale by Facebook Inc
shows the current system unfairly punishes small
investors.
* A standoff between the GOP and the administration over a
botched gun-trafficking operation escalated, with a House panel
voting to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt.
* Federal Reserve officials extended their efforts to boost
the sluggish U.S. economy and said they were ready to do more if
necessary to spur job growth.
* Johnson & Johnson and the Justice Department are
close to settling probes into off-label marketing of its drugs,
and discussing a payment of at least $1.5 billion.
* Procter & Gamble lowered its earnings guidance for
the current quarter and the 2013 fiscal year, citing softness in
developed markets and a negative impact from foreign-exchange
rates.
* Conflict erupted among some of Wall Street's heaviest
hitters over a proposed definition of high-frequency trading,
showing rifts that divide big investment firms from the
high-octane companies that specialize in the electronic trading.
* Money-market mutual funds have been rescued from financial
trouble by their parent companies more than 300 times, a greater
number than previously reported, according to a new SEC study.
* Italy, France and Spain are trying to take a united stand
against Germany in finding new ways to fight the euro-zone debt
crisis.
* The preliminary HSBC China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index, a gauge of nationwide manufacturing activity
showed that China's manufacturing activities contracted for an
eighth straight month in June, which could make the case for
further policy easing measures to boost growth.
* Apple Inc is raising hourly pay for employees at
its U.S. retail stores by as much as 25 percent, following an
internal review period earlier this year.
* The first oil- and gas-lease auction for the central Gulf
of Mexico since the Deepwater Horizon spill collected $1.7
billion from energy companies, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar
said on Wednesday.
* The chief executive of Murphy Oil Corp, David
Wood, abruptly resigned late Wednesday and was replaced by the
company's former general counsel.
* Ann Curry is in talks with NBC executives to end her role
at the "Today" show, two months after the morning program broke
a 16-year streak at the top of the ratings, according to people
familiar with the matter.