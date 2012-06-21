June 21 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A bipartisan group of lawmakers called on regulators to overhaul the way initial public offerings are conducted, concerned that last month's flubbed stock sale by Facebook Inc shows the current system unfairly punishes small investors.

* A standoff between the GOP and the administration over a botched gun-trafficking operation escalated, with a House panel voting to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt.

* Federal Reserve officials extended their efforts to boost the sluggish U.S. economy and said they were ready to do more if necessary to spur job growth.

* Johnson & Johnson and the Justice Department are close to settling probes into off-label marketing of its drugs, and discussing a payment of at least $1.5 billion.

* Procter & Gamble lowered its earnings guidance for the current quarter and the 2013 fiscal year, citing softness in developed markets and a negative impact from foreign-exchange rates.

* Conflict erupted among some of Wall Street's heaviest hitters over a proposed definition of high-frequency trading, showing rifts that divide big investment firms from the high-octane companies that specialize in the electronic trading.

* Money-market mutual funds have been rescued from financial trouble by their parent companies more than 300 times, a greater number than previously reported, according to a new SEC study.

* Italy, France and Spain are trying to take a united stand against Germany in finding new ways to fight the euro-zone debt crisis.

* The preliminary HSBC China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, a gauge of nationwide manufacturing activity showed that China's manufacturing activities contracted for an eighth straight month in June, which could make the case for further policy easing measures to boost growth.

* Apple Inc is raising hourly pay for employees at its U.S. retail stores by as much as 25 percent, following an internal review period earlier this year.

* The first oil- and gas-lease auction for the central Gulf of Mexico since the Deepwater Horizon spill collected $1.7 billion from energy companies, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said on Wednesday.

* The chief executive of Murphy Oil Corp, David Wood, abruptly resigned late Wednesday and was replaced by the company's former general counsel.

* Ann Curry is in talks with NBC executives to end her role at the "Today" show, two months after the morning program broke a 16-year streak at the top of the ratings, according to people familiar with the matter.