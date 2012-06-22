June 22 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's downgraded more than a dozen global banks,
including the five largest U.S. banks with global trading arms,
as the industry grapples with a soft economy and tougher
regulations.
* The ties between a top Goldman Sachs manager and
the controversial hedge fund Galleon Group were closer than
previously known.
* Regulators and investors are concerned that some European
banks are artificially boosting a key measure of their financial
health, their capital ratios, through the way they assign "risk
weightings" to assets.
* Some 150 private investment advisers opted to mask the
real names of their individual funds when they complied with new
rules that forced many hedge-fund firms to register with the SEC
this year.
* Sales of previously owned homes in May rose sharply
compared with a year ago, but dipped from April, underscoring
the fragility of the housing market's recovery.
* Daniel Rice III, co-manager of $4.4 billion in energy
assets at BlackRock Inc, will leave the firm at year
end, the world's largest asset-management firm announced
Thursday.
* A $1.1 billion acquisition of Norit NV, a Dutch maker of
carbons for filtration equipment, announced Thursday is expected
to mark the onset of a new round of deal activity in the
chemicals sector, an industry that so far this year has seen a
dearth of deals.
* When the U.S. economy began to strengthen earlier this
year, companies cut back on layoffs and posted more job
openings. What they didn't do was actually step up their hiring.
* Business activity in the euro zone contracted sharply in
June, a closely watched survey showed, underscoring the currency
bloc's deepening economic malaise as it confronts an escalating
debt crisis along its southern fringe.
* The European Central Bank is poised to relax its
collateral rules for central-bank loans in a bid to ease strains
on commercial banks in Spain and the rest of Southern Europe,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp chose former Conoco Inc
Chief Executive Archie Dunham to head its retooled board of
directors, as the embattled natural-gas giant made good on a
pledge to change its leadership in response to intense
shareholder pressure.