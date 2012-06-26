June 26 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Supreme Court struck down the harshest parts of Arizona's immigration law, but upheld a section that lets police check immigration status.

* News Corp is considering splitting into two companies, separating its publishing assets from its entertainment businesses. A final decision on the split hasn't been made.

* Production of coca, the ingredient in cocaine, is rising rapidly in the lower Amazon region amid big changes in the global cocaine business.

* Facebook said Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is joining the company's board, making her the first female board member for the social network.

* Some of the biggest banks are being asked to submit road maps this week for how they can be quickly and cleanly liquidated, but a top regulator said he doesn't back using the so-called living-will process to break them up.

* Greek Finance Minister Vassilis Rapanos resigned for health reasons, forcing the government to scramble as it tries to renegotiate better terms for its bailout.

* Moody's lowered its credit ratings on 28 Spanish banks by one to four notches, hours after the country requested bailout aid.

* Lennar is in talks with the China Development Bank for approximately $1.7 billion in capital to jump-start two San Francisco projects.

* Orbitz has found that people who use Apple's Mac computers spend as much as 30 percent more a night on hotels, so it's starting to show them different, and sometimes costlier, travel options than Windows visitors see.

* Turkey levied new allegations against Syria related to the shooting down of a Turkish military jet and said ahead of a NATO meeting that the incident "would not go unpunished."

* The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider an appeal from a group of Bernard Madoff investors who were seeking to recover all the money listed on their last account statements when the Ponzi scheme unraveled in 2008.

* T-Mobile USA Inc is buying airwave licenses, and swapping some of its own, in a deal with Verizon Wireless that should aid Verizon in getting regulatory approval for its larger acquisition of spectrum holdings from a group of cable companies.

* Microsoft struck a deal to buy Yammer Inc for $1.2 billion in cash, a transaction that highlights a new trend in business software and perceived shortcomings in Microsoft's own products.

* In a bid to steal a march on South Korean rivals introducing new ultrathin televisions, Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp agreed to cooperate on production technology for organic light-emitting diode display, or OLED, panels for large-screen TVs.

* Quest Software Inc disclosed a higher, superior takeover offer from its "strategic bidder," elevating the battle for the data-management software maker to $2.32 billion.