June 27 The following were the top stories in
* Obama has managed to retain a narrow lead in his race for
re-election despite a spate of bad economic news and surging GOP
optimism about Romney's prospects, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC
News poll finds.
* America will halve its reliance on Middle East oil by the
end of this decade and could end it completely by 2035 due to
declining demand and growth of new petroleum sources, energy
analysts say.
* Global commodities giants Xstrata Plc and Glencore
International Plc are under intense pressure to amend
their proposed merger as people close to the matter said it is
becoming increasingly clear shareholders will block the landmark
deal on its current terms.
* Samsung Electronics Co was dealt a blow
Tuesday when a California judge issued an injunction banning
sales of the company's Galaxy Tab 10.1 touchscreen tablet at the
request of Apple Inc.
* News Corp board is set to decide Wednesday
whether to proceed with a split of the media conglomerate into
two companies, carving the bigger and more profitable
entertainment businesses from the newspapers.
* Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze, who
resigned from the company's board earlier this month, is working
with Wall Street bankers to explore taking the electronics
retailer private.
* Coca-Cola Inc plans to pour $5 billion into India
by 2020. Despite a tumultuous history there and government
policy flip-flops, the company sees potential in a fast-growing
nation where average Coke consumption is just 12 bottles a year.
* Five years after Wal-Mart Stores Inc promised to
open thousands of health-care clinics in its sprawling
supercenters, it has fallen far behind its retailing rivals in
what has become a race to provide basic medical care in stores.
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has voted to
file a civil lawsuit against hedge fund manager Philip Falcone
and his firm Harbinger Capital Partners LLC, according to people
close to the investigation.
* Days before a U.S. bankruptcy judge is expected to rule on
labor savings at American Airlines parent AMR Corp
two unions indicated they are willing to resume bargaining over
new contracts the carrier said it needs to successfully
restructure.
* Boeing Co is abruptly changing the chief executive
of its commercial unit on the eve of a major air show where the
jet maker is expected to announce significant orders for a new
version of its 737 Max aircraft.
* New car sales in the U.S. in June are expected to reach
their highest point since 2007, according to a new survey.
* Nora Ephron, an essayist and screenwriter whose fixation
on food, real estate and the relationships between men and women
helped reinvigorate the Hollywood romantic comedy, dies at 71.
* Google Inc is expected this week to show off a
tablet running its newest mobile software and a service for
companies to rent computer servers to store data, according to
people familiar with the matter.
* Facebook Inc acknowledged that it could have made a
better effort to educate the social network's users about
changes to the way email addresses are displayed with profiles.