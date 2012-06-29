June 29 The following were the top stories in
* Chief Justice John Roberts joined the Supreme Court's four
liberals Thursday to uphold the linchpin of President Barack
Obama's plan to expand health coverage to nearly all Americans,
a surprise conclusion to a constitutional showdown.
* European leaders at a two-day summit in Brussels said they
would speed up plans to create a single supervisor to oversee
the euro zone's banks, and agreed on measures aimed at reducing
soaring borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc may be forced by securities
regulators to upgrade its trading systems in the wake of last
month's glitch-ridden stock sale by Facebook Inc.
* Regulators have stepped up scrutiny of J.P. Morgan Chase &
Co's internal controls by asking the bank to demonstrate
that its risk models are designed and working properly,
according to people close to the situation.
* The process for setting one of the world's most important
interest rates veered toward a shake-up when the U.K. banking
group responsible for the rate asked government officials to
intervene.
* Pratt & Whitney pleaded guilty to illegally supplying
China with military technology and agreed to pay more than $75
million in penalties, in a major violation of U.S. arms control
laws.
* Research In Motion Ltd shares plunged 15 percent
after the BlackBerry maker posted a sizable quarterly loss and
said its next smartphone - a device the company has bet its
survival on - won't be ready until next year.
* Japanese industrial production fell a worse-than-expected
3.1 percent in May from the previous month while consumer prices
were lower, in a sign that a recovery in the domestic economy
has yet to take hold.
* A former top China executive at Las Vegas Sands Corp
suggested in a court filing made public Thursday that
there was potential wrongdoing by company executives, including
allegations that chairman Sheldon Adelson approved a
"prostitution strategy" at the casino operator's Macau
properties.
* Turkey appeared to deploy armored military units on its
border with Syria, raising tensions in the region after Ankara
promised "decisive steps" in response to Syria's shooting down
of a Turkish military jet last week.
* The House voted Thursday to hold Attorney General Eric
Holder in contempt of Congress and prepared to open a legal
battle that could test presidential and lawmakers'
constitutional powers.