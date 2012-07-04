July 4 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A scandal over interest-rate manipulation reached the upper echelons of British banking and government, as the chief executive of Barclays Plc resigned and the bank released documents that threaten to drag Bank of England and U.K. government officials into the affair.

* Manchester United, the legendary English soccer club, filed plans to raise $100 million in an initial public offering in the United States.

* The auction for a potential sale of Getty Images Inc. has progressed to the second round, with several private-equity firms putting in initial bids of around $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Buyout firms KKR & Co and TPG are among at least five bidders that remain interested in privately-owned Getty, these people said.

* Nine of the world's biggest financial firms gave the public a peek at their "living wills," or the road maps that were requested by U.S. regulators to help with the banks' liquidation in a severe crisis.

* Two high-profile tech IPOs are planning to launch their IPO road shows next week, with online travel search engine Kayak Software Corp. and computer network security company Palo Alto Networks Inc. gearing up to market their stock to investors, said people close to the deals.

* California physician groups sued health insurer Aetna Inc Tuesday for a slate of business practices the doctors say limit patients' choices, the latest salvo in a classic standoff between managed-care and medical practices.

* Eastman Kodak Co received the go-ahead to auction off its valuable trove of digital patents in a contest that will take place behind closed doors and lacks a court-sanctioned lead bidder.

* Time Warner Inc has increased its stake in TV broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises to 49.9 percent from 40 percent, raising its bet on a still-struggling market.