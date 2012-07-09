July 9 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Senior euro-zone finance officials, moving ahead on a plan to create a single overarching bank supervisor for all the countries in the 17-nation currency bloc, are settling on a framework that would create a new agency reporting to the European Central Bank to police the largest banks in the currency union, people involved in the discussions said.

* A Mexican cocaine-trafficking cartel used accounts at Bank of America Corp to hide money and invest illegal drug-trade proceeds in U.S. racehorses, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

* The scandal over UK banks' manipulation of key interest rates cost the jobs of three senior financial figures last week. On Monday, the deputy governor of the Bank of England Paul Tucker will try to ensure it doesn't derail his own career.

* Leading Internet-service providers said Sunday that they had moved to ensure that computers infected with malware left behind by a hacking spree that started in 2007 continue to access the Internet normally, and expect relatively few Internet users to face a disruption.

* Boeing Co. looks set to start Europe's big air show with orders from at least two leasing companies-deals that should help the U.S. plane maker consolidate its lead in orders over Airbus this year.

* At least 160 U.S.-based mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including those run by Fidelity Investments, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc and OppenheimerFunds Inc, bought shares of Facebook in May, according to monthly disclosures made in June and July compiled by investment-research firm Morningstar Inc for The Wall Street Journal.