July 9 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Senior euro-zone finance officials, moving ahead on a plan
to create a single overarching bank supervisor for all the
countries in the 17-nation currency bloc, are settling on a
framework that would create a new agency reporting to the
European Central Bank to police the largest banks in the
currency union, people involved in the discussions said.
* A Mexican cocaine-trafficking cartel used accounts at Bank
of America Corp to hide money and invest illegal
drug-trade proceeds in U.S. racehorses, the Federal Bureau of
Investigation said.
* The scandal over UK banks' manipulation of key interest
rates cost the jobs of three senior financial figures last week.
On Monday, the deputy governor of the Bank of England Paul
Tucker will try to ensure it doesn't derail his own career.
* Leading Internet-service providers said Sunday that they
had moved to ensure that computers infected with malware left
behind by a hacking spree that started in 2007 continue to
access the Internet normally, and expect relatively few Internet
users to face a disruption.
* Boeing Co. looks set to start Europe's big air show
with orders from at least two leasing companies-deals that
should help the U.S. plane maker consolidate its lead in orders
over Airbus this year.
* At least 160 U.S.-based mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds, including those run by Fidelity Investments, Morgan
Stanley Investment Management Inc and OppenheimerFunds Inc,
bought shares of Facebook in May, according to monthly
disclosures made in June and July compiled by
investment-research firm Morningstar Inc for The Wall Street
Journal.