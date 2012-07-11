July 11 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A deepening scandal in the futures-trading business has
left an elder statesman of the industry hospitalised after a
suicide attempt and regulators seeking to find out what happened
to about $215 million of customer money allegedly missing from
his firm Peregrine Financial Group Inc.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to reclaim millions of
dollars in stock from executives at the centre of the trading
blunder that shocked Wall Street and tarnished the reputation of
Chief Executive James Dimon. The bank is expected to claw back
compensation from individuals including Ina Drew, who ran the
company's Chief Investment Office, according to people familiar
with the bank's plans.
* The House is expected to vote Wednesday to repeal
President Barack Obama's health-care law, as Republicans
continue their furious response to the Supreme Court decision to
uphold the law.
* American Airlines parent AMR Corp plans to
formally sound out potential partners about a merger or other
investment deal in coming weeks, the company said, setting the
stage for a showdown over the airline's path out of bankruptcy.
* Robert Diamond agreed to give up an additional bonus of up
to £20 million ($31 million) as pressure from British lawmakers
mounted on the former Barclays Plc chief executive over
his role in an interest-rate-rigging scandal and its aftermath.
* China is ramping up state spending to counter its sharpest
decline in growth since the financial crisis, further
entrenching state-owned companies and dimming the hopes of some
that China would use the slowdown to restructure its economy
with market-oriented changes.
* Research In Motion Ltd's chairwoman said on
Tuesday the company plans to further shake up its board, the
latest move by the BlackBerry maker to appease frustrated
shareholders.
* Amazon.com Inc is working with component
suppliers in Asia to test a smartphone, people familiar with the
situation said, suggesting that the Internet retail giant, which
sells the Kindle Fire tablet computers, is considering
broadening its mobile-device offerings.