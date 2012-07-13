July 13 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Timothy Geithner in 2008 sent a private memo to Bank of England Governor Mervyn King calling for six changes that he said would improve the credibility and integrity of the London interbank offered rate, according to documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

* Procter & Gamble Co is in the cross hairs of activist investor William Ackman, a sign that hedge funds are feeling more emboldened to demand changes in management and strategy at the nation's largest companies. Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management LP has bought about $2 billion worth of P&G stock, people familiar with the matter said.

* Three London-based employees at the centre of JPMorgan Chase & Co's multibillion-dollar trading blunder, including one known as the 'London whale,' have left the bank, according to people familiar with the company.

* Digg Inc, a social-media pioneer once valued at more than $160 million, is selling for the deeply discounted price of about $500,000, three people familiar with the matter said.

The buyer is New York technology development firm Betaworks, which is attempting to revive a news-sharing site that was outmanoeuvred by Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc.

* Americans still shop for groceries. They're just not doing it so much at supermarkets. Big-box discounters including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp are using food to reel shoppers into their stores, where they hope to tempt customers to buy more profitable house wares and clothing.

* Futures-industry regulators missed multiple possible warning signs over the years about major problems at Peregrine Financial Group Inc, including several raised by their own investigators.

* The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp -- the agency that insures $10 trillion of U.S. bank deposits is asking banks to stop using the FDIC's name in connection with certain charges that many financial institutions routinely assess on business customers.

* John Malone's beef with Mel Karmazin isn't just about who controls Sirius XM Radio Inc. They also have differences over how the satellite-radio company should be run.

* Qatar's royal family is buying storied Italian fashion house Valentino, said a person familiar with the matter, in the latest sign of the tiny oil-rich country's appetite for prestigious luxury brands.

* General Motors Co and France's PSA Peugeot-Citroën SA took dramatic steps aimed at overhauling their ailing European operations that could spark a broader restructuring of the Continent's beleaguered auto industry.