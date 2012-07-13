July 13 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Timothy Geithner in 2008 sent a private memo to Bank of
England Governor Mervyn King calling for six changes that he
said would improve the credibility and integrity of the London
interbank offered rate, according to documents reviewed by the
Wall Street Journal.
* Procter & Gamble Co is in the cross hairs of
activist investor William Ackman, a sign that hedge funds are
feeling more emboldened to demand changes in management and
strategy at the nation's largest companies. Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Management LP has bought about $2 billion worth
of P&G stock, people familiar with the matter said.
* Three London-based employees at the centre of JPMorgan
Chase & Co's multibillion-dollar trading blunder,
including one known as the 'London whale,' have left the bank,
according to people familiar with the company.
* Digg Inc, a social-media pioneer once valued at more than
$160 million, is selling for the deeply discounted price of
about $500,000, three people familiar with the matter said.
The buyer is New York technology development firm Betaworks,
which is attempting to revive a news-sharing site that was
outmanoeuvred by Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc.
* Americans still shop for groceries. They're just not doing
it so much at supermarkets. Big-box discounters including
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp are using
food to reel shoppers into their stores, where they hope to
tempt customers to buy more profitable house wares and clothing.
* Futures-industry regulators missed multiple possible
warning signs over the years about major problems at Peregrine
Financial Group Inc, including several raised by their own
investigators.
* The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp -- the agency that
insures $10 trillion of U.S. bank deposits is asking banks to
stop using the FDIC's name in connection with certain charges
that many financial institutions routinely assess on business
customers.
* John Malone's beef with Mel Karmazin isn't just about who
controls Sirius XM Radio Inc. They also have
differences over how the satellite-radio company should be run.
* Qatar's royal family is buying storied Italian fashion
house Valentino, said a person familiar with the matter, in the
latest sign of the tiny oil-rich country's appetite for
prestigious luxury brands.
* General Motors Co and France's PSA Peugeot-Citroën
SA took dramatic steps aimed at overhauling their
ailing European operations that could spark a broader
restructuring of the Continent's beleaguered auto industry.