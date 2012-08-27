Aug 27 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc said late Sunday it agreed to buy Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc in a deal valued at about $2.3 billion, a move that would cap more than a decade of consolidation in the U.S. rental-car industry and bring the number of major players to three from what was once nine.

* Apple Inc's sweeping court victory over Samsung Electronics Co cements its dominance of the wireless industry and could force carriers, and even Google Inc, to re-evaluate their product plans and strategies.

* State insurance regulators are considering changes that would require U.S. insurers to hold more capital against some of the riskier mortgage bonds they have been scooping up lately as high-yielding investments.

* U.S. securities regulators are reviewing whether to ease limits on what companies can say ahead of initial public offerings, after lawmakers complained small investors were kept in the dark during this year's botched stock sale by Facebook Inc.

* Banks being probed for interest-rate manipulation face potentially tens of billions of dollars in claims from dozens of lawsuits in the U.S. from cities, insurers, investors and lenders who say they were hurt by the allegedly fudged rates.