Sept 10 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Treasury Department said it would sell $18 billion of
American International Group Inc stock in a public
offering, slashing its stake by more than half and making the
government a minority shareholder for the first time since the
financial crisis was roaring in September 2008.
* BP Plc is close to a deal to sell some of its Gulf
of Mexico offshore oil fields for around $7 billion to Plains
Exploration & Production Co, people familiar with the
matter said, as BP continues to divest itself of assets to pay
for the 2010 oil spill in the region.
* With two months to Election Day, Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney faces the disconcerting reality that he
isn't winning most of the states he would need to beat President
Barack Obama. A new Public Policy Polling survey released
Sunday, taken after both parties' conventions, found Obama
leading Romney 50 percent to 45 percent in Ohio, an improvement
on the president's earlier advantage.
* In a bid to battle the "showrooming" phenomenon that is
hurting big-box retailers, Toys "R" Us Inc is expected
to disclose Monday that it plans to sell a proprietary tablet
designed for children.
* French President François Hollande on Sunday sought to
brace the nation for its toughest budgetary effort of the past
six decades, as he outlined a raft of austerity
measures-including a controversial tax on the rich-to shore up
public finances.