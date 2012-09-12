BRIEF-Athene Holding reports pricing of secondary offering of common shares
* A former UBS AG banker who helped the U.S. government unleash an international crackdown on tax evasion was awarded $104 million in what is believed to be the largest-ever whistleblower payout to an individual.
* The directors of Ford Motor Co meet on Thursday and are expected to discuss one of the most pressing issues facing the auto maker-the retirement of Chief Executive Alan Mulally.
* In his first public appearance since Facebook Inc's botched public offering in May, Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday zoomed through a litany of the company's mobile efforts while admitting that the company's previous mobile strategy was wrong.
* John Compton, PepsiCo Inc president, is leaving the snack and drink company to head privately held Pilot Flying J, in the latest high-profile departure from PepsiCo.
* When Apple Inc introduces its latest device on Wednesday, everyone will be watching to see if it can maintain the place it has long held as top-selling smartphone in the U.S. Months of purportedly leaked parts and images have generated enthusiasm, driving up Apple's stock price.
* Revenue Group, Inc. reports strong fiscal second quarter 20171 results and provides updated full fiscal year guidance