* The Federal Reserve, frustrated by persistently high U.S.
unemployment and the torpid recovery, launched an aggressive
program to spur the economy through open-ended commitments to
buy mortgage-backed securities and a promise to keep interest
rates low for years.
* The proposed merger of Airbus parent European Aeronautic
Defence & Space Co and BAE Systems Plc would
create an aerospace giant with roots in Britain, France and
Germany, but the deal is being structured in large part to
appease possible security concerns of the U.S. Defense
Department, according to people familiar with the talks.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is doing away with two-year
contracts for most analysts hired out of college, according to
communications reviewed by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed
by a Goldman spokesman.
* Nike Inc new LeBron X basketball shoes won't break
the $300 mark after all-but they will still be among the most
expensive sneakers ever released.
* Home Depot Inc said it will close seven of its
big-box home-improvement stores in China and take a $160 million
after-tax charge in the third quarter as a result of the move.