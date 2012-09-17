Sept 17 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Activist investment fund Starboard Value LP is expected to disclose on Monday it has taken a 13.3 percent stake in Office Depot Inc and argue the office-products supplier can improve profitability by implementing a host of suggestions laid out by the fund, people familiar with the matter said.

* United States Treasury Department is resisting a push by General Motors Co to sell the government's entire stake in the auto maker - the latest source of tension between two unlikely partners thrust together at the depths of the financial crisis.

* Waypoint Real Estate Group Llc, a major investor in U.S. foreclosed homes, has secured a $65 million loan from Citigroup Inc to help add to its portfolio of properties, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Heineken NV is giving its green bottle a face-lift in the U.S., hoping it will help its flagship Dutch lager and one-time leading beer import stand tall again after years of market-share losses.

* The Winklevoss twins lost the biggest social-network showdown ever when their rival, Mark Zuckerberg, walked away with Facebook Inc. Now they are trying again - with a social network for professional investors.