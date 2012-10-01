Oct 1 The following are the top stories in the
* Xstrata Plc's board of directors recommended
Monday that its shareholders vote in favor of Glencore
International Plc's revised merger proposal after
making several revisions aimed at breaking a logjam over
executive pay that has threatened to derail the historic tie-up.
* Energy producer Dynegy Inc is set to leave
bankruptcy protection on Monday as a much leaner company, but
perhaps one more vulnerable to a takeover.
* Nokia Oyj, looking to increase use of its
mapping software, will unveil a new deal with Oracle Corp
intended to give Oracle's customers access to Nokia's
growing vault of map data and location services.
* Global trade is stalling, dimming prospects that exports
will buoy the U.S. economy in the coming months.
* Accounting rule makers are on the verge of rolling back a
widely assailed provision that counterintuitively adds to U.S.
banks' profits when their debt looks riskier to investors and
penalizes them when it looks safer.
* LG Electronics Inc and Whirlpool Corp
have agreed to settle patent infringement disputes related to
refrigerators, concluding years of patent litigation between the
two companies.
* A start-up called FreedomPop, backed by a founder of
Skype, is set to launch a wireless data service that promises to
save customers hundreds of dollars a year, at a time when
cellphone bills are chewing up a growing share of the household
budget.
* Private-equity firm First Reserve Corp has formed a new
venture to build pipelines throughout the booming oil fields of
North Dakota, an investment aimed at resolving transportation
bottlenecks plaguing energy producers in the region.