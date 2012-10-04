Oct 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Cutting to the heart of their differences, President
Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney laid out contrasting
visions for the federal government in their first debate in
Denver, sparring over tax-cut proposals, regulations and
deficit-reduction plans.
* Hewlett-Packard Co warned profit and revenue will
decline in the coming year before CEO Meg Whitman's turnaround
effort gains traction. The bleak forecast sent the tech giant's
shares sharply lower.
* Temasek Holdings, the Singapore state investment company
that is the biggest shareholder of Standard Chartered Plc
, has been expressing its discomfort with the bank's
governance and is pressuring it to appoint more independent
directors, people familiar with the investment company said.
* Asian suppliers for Apple Inc have started mass
production of a new tablet computer smaller than the current
iPad, executives at component makers said, as the Silicon Valley
company tries to stay competitive against tablets from rivals
such as Google Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
* A federal court in Iowa formally accepted a guilty plea by
the chief executive of Peregrine Financial Group Inc, charged
with defrauding his customers in a nearly 20-year scheme.
* A stock-trading "dark pool" backed by some of Wall
Street's biggest banks agreed to settle a regulator's
allegations that it improperly shared confidential
client-trading information with a unit of Citigroup Inc,
one of its investors.
* Ocwen Financial Corp, whose knack for profiting on
Wall Street's mortgage castoffs has made it a stock-market
darling, now aims to beat the banks at their own game with a
foray into home lending.
* The European Banking Authority said the continent's banks
must keep extra-thick capital cushions in place for now, likely
dashing some lenders' hopes of buying back their own shares or
doling out large dividends to shareholders in the near future.
* A draft report circulated to European officials this week
sets the stage for a far-reaching debate over how euro-zone
governments might surrender yet more national control over
economic decisions in exchange for money from a common budget
that would be used to soften the blow of recessions.