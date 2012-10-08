Oct 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The number of people sickened with fungal meningitis from tainted spinal steroid injections has now risen to 91 in nine states, including seven deaths, federal officials said.

* China's Huawei poses a national-security threat and may have violated U.S. laws, a year-long investigation by the House intelligence committee has concluded.

* Government officials negotiating terms for the proposed merger of BAE Systems and Airbus parent EADS remain deadlocked over key issues including state ownership stakes.

* YouTube expands the program to produce content for its video website as it seeks more ad dollars.

* The U.K. government is laying out the battle lines for additional austerity measures even as it faces pressure to reboot the country's faltering economy.

* Real-estate tycoon Sam Zell is close to tapping the top executive at one of his residential-real-estate companies to replace the chief executive of Zell's international business, who stunned the real-estate industry when he departed suddenly last month, according to people briefed on the matter.

* Foxconn Technology Group, the parent of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, a major Apple Inc supplier, said Saturday two disputes between employees occurred at one of its China manufacturing plants this month.