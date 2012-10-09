Oct 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The global economy risks skidding toward recession just
three years after pulling out of the previous one, the
International Monetary Fund warned, adding that fighting a
renewed world-wide downturn will be much more complex than it
was in 2009.
* Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies
lashed out Monday at a scathing congressional report,
calling allegations that it may be spying on Americans and
violating U.S. laws "little more than an exercise in
China-bashing".
* BP Plc said Monday it has sold the large Texas City
refinery, scene of a fatal industrial accident in 2005, to
Marathon Petroleum Corp in a deal worth up to $2.5
billion.
* UnitedHealth Group Inc's $4.3 billion deal to take
over Brazil's Amil Participações SA represents a
major bet on the international future of the health-care
business, part of a broader effort by American insurers and
hospital operators to seek growth overseas.
* The biggest shareholder in BAE Systems Plc has
"significant reservations" about a proposed merger with EADS
because it may harm the company's ability to win U.S.
defense contracts.
* U.S. banks and the Federal Reserve are battling over a new
round of "stress tests" even before the annual exams get going
later this fall.
The clash centers on the math regulators are using to
produce the results. Bankers want more detail on how the
calculations are made, and the Fed thus far has resisted
disclosing more than it has already.
* American Express Co and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
are rolling out a new prepaid card in the retailer's
stores and online, opening up a new revenue stream and offering
what they call a cheaper alternative to traditional debit cards.
* Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc and Dr Pepper
Snapple Group will start displaying their drinks'
calories on vending machines next year and point consumers
toward less sugary versions, their latest response to critics
who have singled them out for contributing to the nation's
obesity epidemic.
* An experimental Alzheimer's treatment from Eli Lilly & Co
slowed memory loss by 42 percent in patients with a mild
form of the memory-robbing disease in one drug trial and showed
positive signs of doing so in another study, according to new
data presented on Monday.
* Calxeda Inc, a start-up that provides chips for a new
breed of server systems, has raised an additional $55 million as
computer makers like Hewlett-Packard Co prepare to offer
its technology.