Oct 10 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The government sued Wells Fargo & Co, accusing the
biggest U.S. mortgage lender of "reckless" lending and leaving a
federal insurance program to pick up the tab.
* The boards of Airbus parent EADS and British
defense giant BAE Systems Plc met late Tuesday to
discuss their proposed merger before a critical deadline, as
senior European officials cited progress in government talks on
how the deal would be structured.
* Mitt Romney is putting a new emphasis on visiting counties
that voted for President Barack Obama in 2008, as he urges
Republicans in swing states to help him push the president's
supporters to switch sides.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel, making her first visit to
Athens since Europe's debt crisis began in late 2009, on Tuesday
said she saw "light at the end of the tunnel" for Greece as the
debt-stricken country battles through a painful austerity
program aimed at restoring its fiscal health.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is lobbying regulators to
exempt investment vehicles known as credit funds from the
"Volcker rule" in a bid to preserve the firm's lucrative
merchant-banking unit.
* France, Spain and several other euro-zone governments
won't hit budget deficit targets agreed to with European
authorities, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday,
setting the stage for a contentious debate over whether the
governments should pursue more cuts or allow the targets to
slip.
* Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc reported a net loss of
$143 million for the third quarter, partly reflecting the costs
of settling a four-year legal battle over bribery allegations,
but results were modestly better than Wall Street's forecasts.
* A judge approved a $71.5 million settlement Tuesday with
former partners of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, giving
the green light to a plan whose speedy resolution could set a
new benchmark for unwinding failed partnerships.
* The biggest U.S. banks will have to run two internal
"stress tests" each year and publish some of the results on
their websites under new rules that enshrine the examinations as
a central plank of post-crisis industry oversight.
* True Religion Apparel Inc is putting itself up
for sale, as the fading maker of premium jeans looks for help to
boost its growth.