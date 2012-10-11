Oct 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BAE Systems Plc and EADS called off
their merger after the UK, France and Germany failed to agree on
how much influence they should have over the combined entity.
* JPMorgan Chase and Co's chief financial officer is
expected to step down over the next two quarters and is likely
to move into a different job at the bank, people close to the
company say.
* Mitt Romney is deadlocked with President Barack Obama in
two key battlegrounds - Florida and Virginia - while still
behind in Ohio, according to new polls taken after the
Republican's strong performance in the first presidential
debate.
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut its rating on Spain
and maintained a negative outlook, citing the mounting pressures
from the country's economic recession.
* Eastman Kodak Co said it would terminate its
health-care and survivor-benefits program, resolving a $1.2
billion retiree-benefits liability.
* A top Federal Reserve official Wednesday called on
Congress to consider capping the size of the nation's financial
firms, marking one of the most high-profile challenges to the
way Wall Street does business.
* H&R Block Inc is exploring how to escape the
burden of being regulated by the Federal Reserve without giving
up on financial services.
* Regulators are closely watching how much of a boost U.S.
banks give their third-quarter profits by trimming their
cushions against bad loans, highlighting an issue that will be
in the forefront in coming days as banks report earnings.
* European Union Transport Commissioner Siim Kallas is
preparing legal action against EU member countries to force
faster action on a delayed program to unify the bloc's airspace,
according to a speech he will deliver Thursday.