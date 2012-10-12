Oct 12 The following are the top stories in the
* Japanese phone and internet company Softbank Corp
is in talks to buy a significant stake in Sprint Nextel Corp
, the ailing U.S. wireless carrier said. A deal would offer
a multibillion-dollar lifeline that could help Sprint finance
future mergers of its own and better compete with its much
bigger and richer rivals.
* Vice President Joe Biden and Republican rival Paul Ryan
engaged in a confrontational debate Thursday night that included
interruptions, flippant asides and pointed accusations over a
wide range of economic, foreign policy and social issues.
* Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Co, the biggest
company by value on the Greek stock market, will move its
headquarters to Switzerland and switch its main market listing
to London, in the biggest sign yet of southern European
companies pulling away from the troubled region.
* Spanish officials voiced defiance on Thursday after a
credit downgrade left the country's rating close to junk status
at two firms, saying the surprise move wouldn't affect their
plans to raise money on financial markets.
* A group of bondholders that specialize in buying debt of
distressed companies has, among other proposals, offered to
provide between $1 billion and $2 billion in financing in
exchange for big ownership stakes in a restructured AMR Corp.
* Best Buy Co is planning to match the prices of
internet competitors such as Amazon.com Inc this
holiday season, even as it plays down its concerns over shoppers
browsing gadgets in stores only to buy them for less online.
* Siemens AG said it is planning to cut costs and
simplify its business in an overhaul of Germany's flagship
industrial group that may include asset sales.
* International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said Greece should be given an extra two years to meet
its budget targets, publicly wading into euro-zone officials'
politically sensitive bailout discussions.
* A onetime Goldman Sachs Group Inc computer
programmer has asked a state judge to throw out criminal charges
against him, saying he shouldn't be prosecuted a second time
over the alleged theft of the investment bank's secret computer
code.