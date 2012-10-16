Oct 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Spain is considering a request for a line of credit from
the European Union's new bailout mechanism, a senior Spanish
finance ministry official said Monday, giving the first details
of the country's plans for seeking help to avoid its debt
problems spinning out of control.
* Congressional staff began poring over thousands of pages
of Federal Reserve Bank of New York documents regarding its
monitoring of banks and a key interest rate, in a move likely to
intensify scrutiny of regulators and financial companies
involved in the matter.
* President Barack Obama and his Republican rival, Mitt
Romney, enter their debate Tuesday night with different goals
than the last time they met: Romney will try to build on growing
strength among centrist voters that arose from his performance
in the first debate, while Obama will aim to portray Mr. Romney
as more conservative than his opponent has recently suggested.
* Mutual-fund company BlackRock Inc, the biggest
provider of exchange-traded funds in the U.S., Monday said it
plans to slash fees on some of its iShares ETFs, introduce new
low-fee ETFs, reorganize its sales force and roll out
BlackRock's first-ever television ads to spread its message to
individual investors.
* Citigroup Inc posted an 88 percent decline in
third-quarter net income, as gains in the company's securities
and banking unit were swamped by one-time charges.
* Revenue growth slowed for the second consecutive quarter
at French holding company LVMH, which is a barometer
in the luxury-goods industry.
* Portugal's government braced for more public backlash
against its austerity program after it unveiled a budget
proposal for 2013 that centered on sharp tax increases.
* Federal regulators are considering giving mortgage lenders
protection from certain lawsuits, according to people familiar
with the matter, a move designed to encourage lending to
well-qualified borrowers.
* Americans boosted their spending in September on
everything from iPhones to restaurant meals in the latest sign
that the consumer economy is gaining strength even as other
sectors are weakening.