* Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney called for a
firmer demonstration of American strength on the world stage,
while President Barack Obama argued his opponent offered an
inconsistent and reckless global vision, as the two candidates
met Monday night in their third and final debate.
* Marissa Mayer has injected a feeling of hope inside Yahoo
Inc, but her first quarterly report card points to a
tough slog for the long-ailing internet pioneer.
* BP Plc confirmed it is selling its stake in its
troubled Russian venture TNK-BP in a deal that will
make the British giant a one-fifth holder of the Kremlin's oil
champion, a company that will control nearly 40 percent of
Russian output.
* Four people filed phone-hacking claims against Trinity
Mirror Plc's Mirror Group Newspapers on Monday
afternoon, marking the first batch of major civil phone-hacking
cases to be filed against British newspapers not owned by News
Corp.
* Caterpillar Inc said it is going ahead with
opening new U.S. assembly plants despite a glut of unsold
construction and mining machinery that forced it to lower sales
and profit forecasts for 2012 and to predict flat demand for
2013.