Oct 26 The following are the top stories in the
* Apple Inc regained some momentum in its fourth
quarter, selling more iPhones than expected while triggering
some concerns about the iPad.
* In its first acquisition under Chief Executive Marissa
Mayer, Yahoo Inc has purchased a mobile app called
Stamped, with the aim of adding mobile-software experts to the
struggling internet company's ranks.
* Sprint Nextel Corp's third-quarter loss widened on
steep customer losses and the continuing shutdown of its older
Nextel network.
* Samsung Electronics Co's third-quarter profit
jumped 91 percent in a period when it was the only big
manufacturer with new phones at the high end of the market. But
the company indicated that momentum may stall in the current
quarter.
* Amazon.Com Inc reported its first loss in more
than nine years, as the retail giant's revenue growth slowed
while it continued to spend heavily on product development for
devices such as the Kindle tablets and e-readers, as well as on
new warehouses.
* Pearson Plc said talks are under way to combine
its Penguin Group with Random House, which is owned by
Bertelsmann SE & Co.
* After years of often-fractious relations, Sumner Redstone
said his daughter, Shari Redstone, could end up succeeding him
as the overseer of his controlling interests in Viacom Inc
and CBS Corp flying in the face of conventional
wisdom that Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman was assured the role.
* Credit Suisse Group AG is quietly pushing to
turn one of its trading venues into an exchange, an unusual bid
that, if successful, would create the only U.S. stock exchange
owned outright by a Wall Street bank.
* Nine more banks have received subpoenas in connection with
a probe into alleged widespread interest-rate manipulation by
banks, a person familiar with the investigation said.
* Secret recordings of Raj Rajaratnam sent the hedge-fund
manager to prison for insider trading. Now, his lawyers say a
government misstep early in the investigation should set him
free.